|
|
Norma Jean Ingles
Fort Gratiot - Norma Jean Ingles, 72, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was born August 7, 1946 in Mt. Clemens to the late Raymond and Mildred Fuller.
Mrs. Ingles enjoyed camping, fishing, walking, bowling, crafts, spending time with her family and caring for her pets.
She is survived by a daughter, LaJaya (David) Drown; a son, Carlton Smith; many grandchildren, including Melissa Emerick, Feleicia Emerick, Ariana Skinner, Kosi Noble, Carlton James Smith, Addison Drown, Connor Drown and Carlton Smith Jr.; great grandchildren, Reese Forbes, Daylin Miller and Eleanor Rose Howe; and two brothers, Frank (Gail) Fuller and Jack Fuller. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia; and brothers, Bill, Bob and Chuck.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019