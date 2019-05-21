Norman E. "Buddy" Walker



Marysville - Norman Edward "Buddy" Walker, 84, of Marysville, died Monday, May 20, 2019.



He was born November 24, 1934 in Port Huron. He married Marilyn L. Walker on November 21, 1975. She died January 15, 2019.



Norman was a Regional Manager with Fruehauf Trailer Corporation prior to retirement.



He was a 1953 graduate of Marysville High School and attended Alma College. He served in the U.S. Army. Norman enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and going on weekly drives with his wife to find new restaurants. He was inducted into the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Skidgies championship softball team. He was a Tigers, Lions and U of M fan.



He is survived by three sons, Mitchell Rosinski, Bradford Walker and Kurt (Colleen) Walker; four grandchildren, Whitney (Jason) Peacock, Luke Walker, Lindsay (Cory) Marlatt and Eric Walker; three great grandchildren, Noah Peacock, Jaxon Peacock and Gemma Marlatt; a sister, Mary Lou (Buzz) Molinaro; several nieces and nephews; and his grand dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by the couple he was raised by, Angus and Marguerite Walker; and a sister, Barbara Ann Raysin.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township. Pallbearers will be Eric Walker, Cory Marlatt, Luke Walker, Steve McCartney, Rob Gray and Ed Kopa. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to The . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019