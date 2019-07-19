|
Norman L. Wendell
Kimball - Norman L. Wendell, age 69 of Kimball, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center.
Norman was born to the late Clarence J. Wendell, Sr. and Aleen E. (Rathburn) Wendell in Port Huron, Michigan on March 5, 1950.
Norman was honorably discharged from the United States Army.
Norman married Patricia Whitler on September 9, 1970, in Kentucky. They then moved to Michigan where they are lived most of their lives.
Norman retired from the County Road Commission after 37 years. He was a "Good Shepherd" he would put everyone's needs above his own. Norman would donate to any charity in need. He loved to hunt and being outdoors. Norman loved his tractor and truck, but he especially loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 48 years, Patricia Wendell; daughter, Kori Wendell; brothers, Clarence "Butch" (Margo Ann) Wendell, II, Henry P. Wendell and Carl J. Wendell; sisters, Val "Dolly" Wendell-Ruther and Cynthia (Kevin) Babcock; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Denton J. Wendell.
The family honors the memory of Norman and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home - North.
Memorials are suggested to VFW Post Marysville.
Published in The Times Herald on July 19, 2019