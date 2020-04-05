|
Norman "Nate" Walker
China Twp. - Norman "Nate" Walker Jr., age 80, of China Twp., passed away April 3, 2020 due to complications of the coronavirus. He was born June 30, 1939 in St. Clair. On June 18, 1960 he married Frances Muggelberg in St. Clair. Nate proudly served his country in the United States Navy, spending a portion of that time on the USS Yorktown. He worked as an area carpenter for many years. He was a member of the Detroit Carpenters Union and the American Legion Post 449, Marysville. During the summer, Nate loved gardening. He would share his produce with food pantries and his neighbors. During the winter months, Nate spent a lot of time in his workshop. He enjoyed making many useful household items for family, neighbors and friends. He also made a cedar chest for each of his grandchildren to remember him by.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Walker; children, Marji Beaudry, Julie Pizzo, Norma (John) Pringle; grandchildren, Tina (Doug) Wendell, David (April) Pizzo, Melissa (Matt) Cowper, Angie Pizzo, Alyson (Matt) Dersam, Emily Askew (Jimmy Freeland), Kyle Askew (Fiancée Casey Phillippo), Ryan Beaudry, McKensey Pizzo (Brandon Richards), Rachel Pringle, Joehl Pizzo, Lauren Pringle, Nathan Bordeau, Aubrie Pringle, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Connie) Cameron, Hank (Sharron) Crawford, Mary Bowman, Norma (Bob) Cotner, Kathy (Lloyd) Eschenberg, Sue (Dan) Frantz; Sisters-in-law, Clara Westrick and Linda (Bob) Quirk, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by 2 children, Norman and Teresa Walker; sisters, Helen Walker, Delores Tucker; and son-in-law, Tony Pizzo.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tony Pizzo Memorial Fund or the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020