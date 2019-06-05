Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church, U.C.C.
300 Adams Street
St. Clair, MI
Olga Nina (Nancy) Martin


1923 - 2019
Olga Nina (Nancy) Martin Obituary
Olga Nina Martin (Nancy)

St. Clair - Olga Nina Martin (Nancy), age 95, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2019. She was born July 14, 1923 in Clay County, Tennessee to the late John Fowler and Leona Warren Smith (Pa and Mamie Smith). On April 8, 1945 she married Comer Martin, who served as a medic in World War II. Nancy and Comer raised their young family on a farm in Tennessee before moving to Michigan in 1961. Nancy loved to cook, bake, read, garden, visit her cottage, and spend time with her family. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, including the Warren and North Warren Churches of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Deuane (Mary Ann) Martin, Gina (Dave) Buum, and Deanna (Dan) Browning; grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Salinas, Kelli (Geoff) Hixon, D.J. (Emily) Martin, Danielle (Luke) Dahtler, and Derek (Chelsea) Browning; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Natalia, Sam, Sofia, Audrey, Amelia, and Avery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Comer Martin, and many loving siblings. A Memorial Service will be on June 8, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, U.C.C., 300 Adams Street, in St. Clair, MI. Memorials are suggested to Grace Hospice in Marysville, MI. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com.
Published in The Times Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019
