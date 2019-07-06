|
Otto "Dick" Mohni
Port Huron - Otto "Dick" Mohni, 89, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
He was born November 27, 1929 in New York City to the late Otto and Florida Mohni. He married Ruth H. Peterson on April 29, 1950. She died January 30, 2014.
In 1961, Dick and Ruth moved to Port Huron where they opened Port Huron Pastry Shop. Years later they ran The Little Teapot Restaurant and Pine Tree Motel. Dick also enjoyed woodcarving, model trains and building things.
He is survived by three children, Robert (Dorothy) Mohni, Jesse (Pamela) Mohni and Richard Mohni; two sons-in-law, Darrin O'Donnell and Robert Ayrton; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Suzanne Ayrton and Nancy O'Donnell; a granddaughter, Jessica Ayrton; and siblings, Robert Mohni and Odette Flynn.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Rev. Kevin M. Totty Sr. will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Richard, Jesse, Robert and Jordan Mohni and Craig and Larry Schuck.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 6, 2019