Pamela Warren
Pamela Warren

Port Huron - Pamela Warren, 73, of Port Huron Township, died Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born November 24, 1946 in Saginaw to the late Gale and Virginia Warner. She married Raymond Warren on October 15, 1966 in St. Clair.

Pam was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who truly loved her family and was larger than life. She had an infectious laugh that made everyone feel at home. You were never a stranger long to Pam.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Raymond; three children, Raymond Warren Jr., Sarah Smith and Edward (Lisa) Warren; four grandchildren, Rachael, Rene, Carson and Benjamin; and siblings, Michael, Marilee, Rodney, Stephenson and Rebecca. She was preceded in death by siblings, James, Jon and Carson.

A private memorial service will be held in memory of Pamela. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
