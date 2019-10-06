|
|
Patricia A. Anger
Fort Gratiot - Patricia Ann Anger, 73, of Fort Gratiot, Michigan and Mesa, Arizona, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A strong, giving, and loving woman, and a friend to all she met, Pat will be missed by anyone who was lucky enough to know her.
Pat was born October 2, 1946 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the eldest daughter of the late Gerard and Monica Charbonneau. Her sister Lynn was born in Canada before the family moved to Michigan in 1952, where her younger sister, Gail was born in the new year. Her father worked as a pipefitter and her mother a first grade teacher and homemaker. They lived in a small home in Marysville which was tiny in size but large on love.
After graduating from Marysville High School in 1964, Pat attended SC4, studying interior design and travel administration. At age 20, she married her first husband and gave birth to her son, Scot. At age 30, she married Richard D. Anger and gave birth to a daughter, Colleen Bess. (At age 40, she was delighted to discover she was not pregnant.)
In addition to raising her children, Pat worked along with Rich to run a variety of businesses, including his family business, Auto Color & Equipment. Pat later opened Uniglobe Anger's Travel. Having become a US citizen at age 20, it ignited a lifelong passion for politics. Her greatest civic accomplishment was serving as a member and chairwoman of the St. Clair County Board of Commissioners from 1999 to 2006. As a political junkie and volunteer, she was honored to serve her community, finding her way to serve within other critical service organizations such as Port Huron Chamber of Commerce (Past President), United Way of St. Clair County, Macomb/St. Clair County Workforce Development Board (former chair), and several more. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts. Pat was extremely active in Quota International, an organization that provides basic needs to women, children, the deaf, and the hearing impaired. In her years as a member of Quota International, she worked her way through the ranks and became president in 1999. She was also an avid traveler; an adventurous soul who visited every continent, even Antarctica. She loved to share photos and stories from all of her trips, which included New Zealand, the Mediterranean, and an African safari.
To Pat, friends were family that you picked - which meant she had a very big family. She was gregarious, warm and accepting; a social butterfly who had plans most days, from Taco Tuesdays, Thursdays with former classmates, and Friday's dinner-and-a-movie. Pat's home, which she and Rich built and continued to develop for 30 years together, was the literal embodiment of her hospitality and generosity. Countless reunions, campouts, weddings, and holiday dinners were held there - and no matter who you were, Pat invited you to join. During her life, people often said that Pat "never met a stranger," because she became fast friends with everyone, and never let anyone celebrate a holiday alone.
Pat will be remembered for her vivacious laugh and genuine smile, and for a voice that entered the room before she did. She was courageous, independent, and stubborn as heck - the best person to have on your side. Her caring nature and strong hugs could lift the spirits of anyone. She was forgiving, always trying to see the good in people, and generous to a fault, once giving a friend the literal dress off her back. She never expected anything in return; she was simply a woman who found the utmost joy in making other people happy. She touched many lives in her 73 years, and will be missed by all; her family, the friends she turned into family, and the strangers she turned into friends.
Pat is survived by her son, M. Scot Anger; daughter, Dr. Colleen B. DeLacy; sisters, Lynn (Randy) Burgett and Gail M. (David) Monikean; grandsons, Scot Anger and Michael (Brittaney) Anger; and two great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Declan. Bernard Hunter, a childhood friend, was a brother to Pat and her sisters for all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 in First United Methodist Church. The Reverend LuAnn Rourke and the Reverend David G. Gladstone will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or the Humane Society of St. Clair County S.N.A.P. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019