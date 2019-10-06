Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S Nunneley Rd
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S Nunneley Rd
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Gallagher O'Connor


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Gallagher O'Connor Obituary
Patricia A. Gallagher O'Connor

Kimball - Patricia Anne Gallagher O'Connor, 85, of Kimball, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She was born September 11, 1934 in Detroit to the late Charles and Eva Gallagher. She married Frank Joseph O'Connor on June 11, 1955 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2013.

Patricia graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit. She was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Clinton Township where she volunteered with the RCIA program, as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Epsilon Sigma-Alpha International Chapter.

She was also a member of the 'Stinkers" Camping Club and she will be remembered as a great hugger.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen O'Connor (John), Patricia Sawicki, Sharon (Robert) Glowczewski, and Mary (Pat) Herbert; a son, John (Lindy) O'Connor; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren with 3 on the way; and brother, Roger (Chris) Gallagher.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Township, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Brian K. Cokonougher will officiate.

Interment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now