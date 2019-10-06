|
|
Patricia A. Gallagher O'Connor
Kimball - Patricia Anne Gallagher O'Connor, 85, of Kimball, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
She was born September 11, 1934 in Detroit to the late Charles and Eva Gallagher. She married Frank Joseph O'Connor on June 11, 1955 in Detroit. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2013.
Patricia graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit. She was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Clinton Township where she volunteered with the RCIA program, as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Epsilon Sigma-Alpha International Chapter.
She was also a member of the 'Stinkers" Camping Club and she will be remembered as a great hugger.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen O'Connor (John), Patricia Sawicki, Sharon (Robert) Glowczewski, and Mary (Pat) Herbert; a son, John (Lindy) O'Connor; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren with 3 on the way; and brother, Roger (Chris) Gallagher.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Township, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Brian K. Cokonougher will officiate.
Interment will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019