Patricia A. Krause
Croswell - Patricia Ann Krause, age 91, of Croswell, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility.
She was born September 11, 1927 in Lexington, daughter of the late Melvin and Leora (Foley) Dingman. Patricia married Arnold Krause on June 12, 1948 in Lexington. He preceded her in death April 22, 1965.
Patricia is survived by her son, Rox (Donna); 4 daughters, Jean Scott, Lizette Davis, Pennie (Terry) Duetsch, and Gerri Baranowski; 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and daughter-in-laws, Janeen Bennett, and Arlene Krause.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Melvin and David, and sister, Elizabeth Klein, son-in-laws, Doug Davis, Eugene Baranowski, and Gary Bennett.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 14 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-8 PM Wednesday, and 10-11 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019