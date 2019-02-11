Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Krause


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Krause Obituary
Patricia A. Krause

Croswell - Patricia Ann Krause, age 91, of Croswell, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sanilac Medical Care Facility.

She was born September 11, 1927 in Lexington, daughter of the late Melvin and Leora (Foley) Dingman. Patricia married Arnold Krause on June 12, 1948 in Lexington. He preceded her in death April 22, 1965.

Patricia is survived by her son, Rox (Donna); 4 daughters, Jean Scott, Lizette Davis, Pennie (Terry) Duetsch, and Gerri Baranowski; 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and daughter-in-laws, Janeen Bennett, and Arlene Krause.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Melvin and David, and sister, Elizabeth Klein, son-in-laws, Doug Davis, Eugene Baranowski, and Gary Bennett.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 14 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-8 PM Wednesday, and 10-11 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the .

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.