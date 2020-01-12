|
Patricia Ann Garbutt
Marysville - Patricia Ann Garbutt, 79, of Marysville, died Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born September 30, 1940 in Dearborn to the late Edward and Marie Terry.
Patricia graduated from Marysville High School in 1958. She worked for J.C.Penny for 30 years until her retirement, and sold AVON for 25 years. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, loved living on the river and walking on the Boardwalk where she could watch the freighters. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by three children, Shelly Hikade, Wesley Garbutt, and David (Natalie) Garbutt; two brothers, Bill (Jo) Terry and Ron (Joni) Terry; beloved nieces and nephews, Kathy Schroeder, Kristi (Doug) Fowler, David (Mikey) Terry, Steve Schroeder, Scott (Janene) Schroeder, Ronnie "Scooter" (Kendl) Terry, and Rikki (Susie) Terry; and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carolyn Schroeder, whom she missed greatly.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020