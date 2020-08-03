Patricia Ann Lavina MiddletonGrand Haven - Patricia Ann Lavina Middleton, formerly of Port Huron, passed into eternal life on August 2, 2020, in Grand Haven.She was born May 31, 1933, in Port Huron, to the late Durward and Zella (London) Blizzard.Pat grew up in North Street and spent most of her life living not far from her childhood home on Cole Road, on the old London Farm. She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1951. Her husband Chester A. Middleton passed away on May 24, 2015.She drove a school bus for the Port Huron Area School District for 32 years before her retirement in 1998.Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and she went to great lengths to decorate her home for the enjoyment of family and friends. She was particularly proud of her Department 56 Dickens Christmas village.In retirement, she and Chester traveled extensively in their motor home, visiting nearly every US state and much of Canada. She was also an avid gardener, growing beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She had a love of the card game, Bridge, which she learned from her father who was a bridge master. She also enjoyed her grandchildren immensely and created many special memories for each of them. Snowmobiling was a passion, and she loved trips to northern Michigan and the deep snow they enjoyed.Pat was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for almost 60 years. She sang in the church choir and enjoyed volunteering in numerous ways. Pat was well-loved and will be missed by all.She is survived by her children; Deborah (Larry) McMaster of Port Austin, Toni (Dean) Williams of Grand Haven, and Chris (MaryLou) Middleton of Traverse City. Her daughter, Leslie Jo Coulston preceded her in death in 1992. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Erin) McMaster, Chad (Amy Jo) McMaster, Toby McMaster, Hilary Williams-Wierenga, Alexandria Middleton and Juliana Middleton; great-grandchildren, Gavin McMaster, Rhiannon McMaster, Madigan McMaster, Eva McMaster, Max Wierenga, and Sam Wierenga; sister, Karen (Bill) Angerbrandt; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Schiller, Kay Treend, and Sandra Sue Wypich.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment and graveside services will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron. Pastor Timothy Eichberger will officiate.Pallbearers will be her nephews; John Heering V, Jim Schiller, Todd Heering, and Jeff Kerr; along with her grandsons Michael McMaster and Chad McMaster.Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church.