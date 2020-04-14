|
Patricia Ann (nee Engelgau) Nuttall
Patricia Ann (nee Engelgau) Nuttall, born November 10, 1930, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. A life-long Port Huron resident, she was married to the late Richard Nuttall who predeceased her in 1982.
Pat is survived by her six children, Anne Susan (Robert) Gray, Christine, Elizabeth 'Tish' (Daniel) Roeske, Jenifer, Mary Anne 'Molly' (Brian) Fagan and Charles (Veronica), seven grandchildren, and her brother, Richard (Sally) Engelgau.
Pat's past times included walking, laughing, celebrating with friends, and the holidays. Christmas, particularly, was a special time for Pat with a Christmas tree in every room of her home. Pat's favorite thing though was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her career as a dental office manager, Patricia and her husband owned Homestead Gardens Landscaping.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, and cremation arrangements are in the care of Verheyden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020