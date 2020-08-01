1/1
Patricia E. DiMoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. DiMoff

Port Huron - Patricia Elizabeth DiMoff, 81, of Port Huron, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born October 3, 1938 in Port Huron to the late David and Ottilia Hopp. She married James DiMoff on October 18, 1958 in Port Huron.

Patricia was a great cook and baker. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, Karen Albert, James (Debra) DiMoff, Beth (Dan) Blythe and Angela (Ted) Chandler; eleven grandchildren; brother, Frederick (Bonnie) Hopp; sister, Betty Ruth Graw; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marie Leach, Reinhardt (Barbara) Hopp, Louise (John) Miller, Martha (George) McDougal, Esther (Ralph) Scheffler, David (Rose) Hopp Jr, Lydia (Bill) Konowal, Alex Hopp, Margaret Hopp, Andrew Hopp and Judith (Dean) Taylor; brother-in-law, Gerald Graw; and aunt, Lydia Langolf.

Visitation will be held at 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Gideons. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved