Patricia E. DiMoff
Port Huron - Patricia Elizabeth DiMoff, 81, of Port Huron, died Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1938 in Port Huron to the late David and Ottilia Hopp. She married James DiMoff on October 18, 1958 in Port Huron.
Patricia was a great cook and baker. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her husband, James; children, Karen Albert, James (Debra) DiMoff, Beth (Dan) Blythe and Angela (Ted) Chandler; eleven grandchildren; brother, Frederick (Bonnie) Hopp; sister, Betty Ruth Graw; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marie Leach, Reinhardt (Barbara) Hopp, Louise (John) Miller, Martha (George) McDougal, Esther (Ralph) Scheffler, David (Rose) Hopp Jr, Lydia (Bill) Konowal, Alex Hopp, Margaret Hopp, Andrew Hopp and Judith (Dean) Taylor; brother-in-law, Gerald Graw; and aunt, Lydia Langolf.
Visitation will be held at 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Gideons. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com