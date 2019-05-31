|
Patricia F. DePelsMaeker
Croswell - Patricia F. DePelsMaeker, age 68, of Croswell, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Mt. Clemens.
She was born January 12, 1951 in Detroit to the late Harry and Virginia (Miller) Barnes. She and Myron J. DePelsMaeker were married June 28, 1969 in Peck. He died February 22, 2011.
Survived by her son Myron,,Jr.(LeeAnn) of Croswell; two daughters Tamie Herbert of Croswell and Hope Klebba of Clyde; a sister Lorrie Malik; grandchildren Gary and Taylor Herbert, Courtney and R.J. Klebba and Tyler and Krystal DePelsMaeker; great grandchildren Coraline Herbert and Hadley DePelsMaeker.
She was preceded in death by brothers Harry and Jerry Barnes and a sister Trudy Marsilio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 1 in the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell, the Rev. Linda Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.
Visiting will be from 2 to 9 P.M. Friday and 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell.
Published in The Times Herald on May 31, 2019