Patricia Figgs
Patricia Figgs


Patricia Figgs

Marine City - Patricia Ann Figgs, 90, of Marine City entered eternal life on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Robert and Caroline White. She married David C. Figgs on June 16, 1984 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Marine City. They enjoyed 23 years of marriage until his passing on February 29, 2008. Patricia held a career as a lab and paint technician at Detroit Gasket for nineteen years. When she wasn't working, Patricia enjoyed to dance with her husband. She was also active with St. Mark's Episcopal Church and loved to garden. Patricia liked to go on cruises with David and to travel. Patricia is survived by her children, Robert Gatz of California, Peggy (Kenneth) Smith of Armada, Jim (Kathy) Fernandez of China Township, Jennifer (Robert) Lowe of Marine City, David Figgs Jr of Clinton Township, Becky Jean (Kenneth) of St. Clair Shores, Sandy (Andy) Yax of Clyde, and Mary Jo (Dave) Snyder of Wisconsin; twenty-one grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother and sister. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
