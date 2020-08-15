1/1
Patricia I. Cantwell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia I. Cantwell

Port Huron - Patricia Inez Cantwell, 91, of Port Huron, peacefully passed away amongst her family and friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Guy and Hulda Fisher. On June 9, 1956, she married John D. Cantwell at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1989.

Patricia received a Bachelor's degree in Medical Record Administration from Mercy College. She was a Medical Records Librarian for several years prior to starting her family. She was a member of Port Huron Golf Club, Life Member of the Mercy and Port Huron Hospital Auxiliaries, and a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Cynthia (John) Bair, Lynn Ann (Jack) Pohl and Brent (Kris) Cantwell; grandchildren, Bradly, Henry (Marley), Brenda (Brandon), Anna (Kyle), Oliver, Alexis (Justin) and Benjamin (Joslyn); great grandchildren, Natalie, Aubrey, Maci, Gracee, Cody, Ca'Leah and Remi; and dear life-long friend, Bridget Wirtz and her daughter Beth (Doug). She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Fisher.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS of Michigan or the Macular Degeneration Association. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved