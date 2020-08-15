Patricia I. Cantwell
Port Huron - Patricia Inez Cantwell, 91, of Port Huron, peacefully passed away amongst her family and friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
She was born August 29, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Guy and Hulda Fisher. On June 9, 1956, she married John D. Cantwell at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 24, 1989.
Patricia received a Bachelor's degree in Medical Record Administration from Mercy College. She was a Medical Records Librarian for several years prior to starting her family. She was a member of Port Huron Golf Club, Life Member of the Mercy and Port Huron Hospital Auxiliaries, and a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Cynthia (John) Bair, Lynn Ann (Jack) Pohl and Brent (Kris) Cantwell; grandchildren, Bradly, Henry (Marley), Brenda (Brandon), Anna (Kyle), Oliver, Alexis (Justin) and Benjamin (Joslyn); great grandchildren, Natalie, Aubrey, Maci, Gracee, Cody, Ca'Leah and Remi; and dear life-long friend, Bridget Wirtz and her daughter Beth (Doug). She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Fisher.
Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS of Michigan or the Macular Degeneration Association.
.