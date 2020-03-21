|
|
Patricia K. "Pat" Bingham
Port Huron - 79, of Port Huron, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born February 19, 1941, in Battle Creek, daughter of the late William and Geraldine (McHale) Oliver.
She married Richard G."Bing" Bingham, November 7, 1959, at First Methodist Church in Port Huron.
She was a graduate of Port Huron High School and later worked in the administration and athletic
offices. She and her husband moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1982 where they resided until 2006 when
they moved back to Port Huron when Bing retired. They also spent many winters in Clearwater Beach FL.
She was a talented seamstress and embroidered many articles for her grandchildren and friends. She was a great cook, especially pies, and loved to entertain family and friends. She was a proud "rink rat and
hockey mom" watching Bing play and the teams he coached along with her sons Rick and Ron's games.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Geraldine (McHale) Oliver, and brother Bill Oliver.
Surviving in addition to her husband Richard "Bing" Bingham of 60 years are her sons, Rick (Ronda) Bingham of Port Huron and Ron (Kerriann) Bingham of West Palm Beach, Florida; granddaughters, McKale and Noehl; grandsons, Logan and Brendan; sisters-in-law, Nan Oliver of Fort Gratiot, Judy Brandon of Port
Colbourne, Ontario, Jane (Joe) Sicurella of Victoria, B.C., and Nancy (Norm) Adie of Burlington, Ontario; brother-in-law David Bingham of Hamilton, Ontario; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Her family extends a special thank you to the staff at Regency on the Lake and the doctors and nurses at McClaren Port Huron and Macomb Hospitals for their care.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, a notification will be published at a later date outlining the details. Arrangements are being provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020