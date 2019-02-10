Services
Kammeraad Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
(810) 392-2750
Patricia Kujawa
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Port Huron - Patricia "Trish" A. Kujawa, 51, of Port Huron entered eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1967 in Detroit to Raymond and Rose Marie Kujawa. Trish graduated from Memphis High School, where she was in the top ten of her graduating class in 1985. She then attended Michigan State University and Oakland University graduating with honors. She worked at Sacred Heart, First Resources Mental Health, and Harbor Light as a therapist. Trish also worked at Pelsar, Kroger, and Menards. She enjoyed writing poetry and loved animals especially dogs, cats, and guinea pigs. Trish is survived by her son, Raymond Marshall; daughters, Samantha Shelton and Nicole Kujawa; mother, Rose Marie; sister, Rosalie Larson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Kujawa. Visitation will be held at the Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3:00pm to 7:00 pm. A scripture service will be held at 7:00 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
