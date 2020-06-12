Patricia (Pat) L. Hammond
Palms - Patricia (Pat) L. Hammond age 78 of Palms passed away Wednesday June 3rd, 2020 at home with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 5th 1941 in Detroit Michigan to the late Frank and Elva Graves but lived her whole life in Sanilac County.
Pat married Steve Hammond in Palms June 27th, 1986.
Pat loved all of life and had many interests that included many different arts and crafts, reading, and especially any outdoor activity such as camping, boating, motorcycle rides, racing sand rails, or just mowing the lawn or tending to her flowers and plants.
Pat was an avid animal lover and had many pets throughout the years, loved to feed and watch the birds in their back yard and passed away with her special dog friends Scruffy & Buddy who stayed by her side during the length of her illness.
Pat was very social and loved to be with her family and friends. She loved to visit and would talk to anyone at anytime even people she didn't know.
Pat is survived by her husband Steve; three children, Jeff (Donna) Stringer, Mike Stringer, Wendy (Jerry Heilig) Stringer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Keith) Brusseau, Andrew Stringer, Dan Ritter and fiancé Jenna Wisniewski-Brownlie, Alicia (Todd) Bell; three great grandchildren, Kaylie Brusseau, Jane Brusseau, Bryson Bell; Many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elva Graves and brother Dan Graves.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital.
Arrangements were provided by Jowett Funeral Home of Port Huron Michigan.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.