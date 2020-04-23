|
Patricia L. McWain
St. Clair - Patricia L. McWain, age 85, of St. Clair, passed away April 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born October 10, 1934 in Owosso to the late Jacob and Mabel Johnson. On July 18, 1953 Patricia married Kenneth McWain Jr. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Among the many things Patricia was good at and enjoyed doing were baking, sewing and gardening. She also enjoyed her many golf outings with her husband.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Betty) McWain, Keith (Mickey) McWain and Charlene (Mike) Decker; 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren; sisters in law, Donna Johnson and Alice McHugh and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Dave Johnson, Gayle Stoecker, Jacob Johnson and Monte Johnson and in-laws Donald and Carol McWain.
The family extends a special thank you to Angela Nicolai for her 4 years of compassionate care and Blue Water Hospice for their special assistance during Patricia's final days.
A private family service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements by L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020