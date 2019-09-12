|
Patricia Marie Miller
83 - Nurse, teacher and tireless hockey mom — died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Mrs. Miller's friends would describe her as devoted and dependable. Her sons would add brave and daring, and they would know — they lived with the Iowan she brought home to Michigan.
John Miller crashed into her life in the full bloom of irascibility. He was handicapped, he had few pennies to count, his ears flapped like spinnakers, and he insisted on one slice of buttered toast at breakfast, not two. He regarded the telephone as a pestilence, and he always thought small talk could best be expressed with silence.
Mrs. Miller chose John Miller because she had imagination. A lot of imagination. She saw possibilities, and together they found happiness, contentment, and all the pleasures and frustrations of the ordinary. Unruly kids, countless ice rinks, problems at work, triumphs at work, poker nights, PTA meetings, fishing follies, and yet another long drive to yet another distant rink. With a stop at Emil's for a burger on the way home.
Mrs. Miller was the proud daughter of John and Evelyn Nelson. Their home was cramped — four sisters bedded like canned sardines, while brother Jack wondered why there were no useful brothers among all those spirited sisters. A volatile situation, which Mrs. Nelson calmed by baking delicious pies.
Mrs. Miller left that nest for nursing, and she flew. But there was a hitch during her studies. It happened at a picnic. Interns blew in like a storm front, Mrs. Miller met Dr. Miller, they started dating, and then she — in a move that is still scandalous and disgraceful — seduced him. He, instantly over the moon, melted into uncharacteristic agreeableness. After the kiss they married and settled in Port Huron. Where he installed a skeet shooter.
The neighbors were wary, but not one was ever winged. Instead, Dr. and Mrs. Miller worked hard, very hard, to comfort and care for their patients. They also raised the Purple Martin house in spring, laughed with friends on summer nights by the lake, admired the magic of forests in fall, and warmed winter days with family banter. They turned ordinary into grace.
Mrs. Miller's family: the late John Nelson, the late Evelyn Nelson, the late Dr. John Miller, Greg (Sarah) Miller, Bob Miller, the late Carolyn (the late Dr. John) Youngs, Joanne (the late Gary) Ebert, Sarajane (Bob) Rowling, Jack (Sharon) Nelson, the late Susan Keeling, Riley Youngs, the late Michael Youngs, Marybeth Ferrante, Rob (Lauren) Rowling, Kristina (John) Spegele, John Nelson, Andria Youngs, Jason Ferrante, Evan Ferrante, Sean Youngs, Dustin Youngs, Michelle Youngs, Allyson Rowling, Jack Rowling, Maclaren Brunetti, Jack de Sanz, Will Taylor, John Robert Spegele, and the youngest of the bunch, Evelyn Anne Spegele, age 2 months and named for the indomitable woman at the top of this list.
Mrs. Miller's family extends its warmest embrace to her larger family — her student nurses at St. Clair County Community College. Thank you, thank you, thank you! You sent her over the moon, and your wonderful work is her legacy.
We also wish to thank her caregivers at Lakeshore Woods, Seasons Hospice and Blue Water Lodge.
The family invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Hancock Street.
Please give to charities and please give often.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019