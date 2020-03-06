|
Patricia (Pat) Rosalie Lefevre Rich
China Twp. - Patricia (Pat) Rosalie Lefevre Rich, China township, age 85.
She was born March 8th, 1934 in Center Line, Michigan to the late Edmund and Agnes (Beste) Lefevre. She graduated from St. Clement High School, Center Line in 1952. Pat was a member of the fraternal order of Eagles ARIE2784, Chesterfield seniors, and China twp. seniors. She owned and operated Patty's Country Store in Adair, Michigan for 8 years. She loved bowling, cake decorating, bingo, and puzzles. She loved to watch the Detroit Tigers and Lions on TV, but mostly & always she enjoyed her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sheryl & Harry Doss of China Township, her son and daughter-in-law James and Joan Kulka of Shelby Township, her grandchildren Allison & Lindsey Doss, Matthew & Katrina Kulka, Bryan Mardis and special great grandson Luke Mardis. She is also survived by her two sisters, Delores Carter & Geraldine Davidge and one brother Anthony (and his wife Lorraine) Lefevre.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald R. Rich, four sisters Frances Payton, Rita (LaFord) Seal, Eileen Lewandowski, Agnes (Lucky) Coapman and two brothers Edward Lefevre and Robert Lefevre.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Sunday, March 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020