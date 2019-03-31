|
Patricia Zorn
East China - Patricia "Pat" Ruth Zorn 85, of East China, Michigan, passed Wednesday March 20th, 2019 in hospice care at the home of her daughter, Brenda Obra in San Francisco, California.
Patricia was born July 27, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Francisco "Frank" and Ruth (Schiller) Salvado. She graduated from East Commerce High School, in 1951. She married Bartholamew Obra in 1952 and they lived in St Clair Shores, Michigan where they raised their five children. She was later married to Donald W. Zorn in 1992 and they lived in East China, Michigan for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by Husband Donald Zorn, passed October 27, 2017, and her Great Granddaughter Taylor Rae Stivason.
She is survived by her Children: Brett Obra Sr, Brenda Obra, Arleen Obra-Stivason, JoAnn Obra, Elaine Morgan and Vanessa Obra; Grandchildren: Brett Obra Jr, Clint Dustin, Shane Warnick, Carl Stivason, Randi Bergstrom, Emilio Gonzalez, Veronica Boyer and Libby Aragon. Great Grandchildren Lauren, Cayden, Logan, Avery and Aiden. Her children remember her as a warm and loving Mother and Grandmother.
Pat is also survived by her Sister: Veronica "Vera" Anderson of Noblesville, Indiana, as well as a niece and five nephews who lovingly remember Auntie Pat with a fun sense of humor.
She was passionate about her family, her friends, gourmet cooking, baking, sewing and had an enormous gift of love for others. She also was a member of the "Sassi Sisters" Red Hatters, Chapter 2213 in Marine City, Michigan.
Viewing at Halsted N. Gray Funeral Home, San Francisco, California on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Church, San Francisco, California on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Father Michael Strange will officiate at the vigil and at Mass.
A visitation will be held at Bower-Rose Funeral Home in Marine City, Michigan on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral service with Pastor Troy Waite officiating will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Private interment will be in St Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2019