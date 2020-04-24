|
Patrick D. Malone
Marysville - Patrick Dale Malone, 65, of Marysville, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1955 in Port Huron to the late Frederick and Bethel Malone. He married Michelle James on September 27, 1986 in Marysville.
Patrick was employed at Detroit Edison for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, basketball, drinking beer with his friends and family, traveling and camping. He was a long-time member of American Legion J. Edward Mallorey Post #449, loved to volunteer his time at various organizations, and was known by his favorite people as Grandpa Elmo.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michelle; four children, Christi (Kurtis) Priemer, Cari (Scott) Thompson, Heather (Scott) Shine, and Matthew Malone; nine grandchildren, Austin, Carter and Brady Priemer, Eilee, Tatum, and Avery Socia, Graham Thompson, Oliver Malinski, and Orion Shine; two brothers, Tom (Marty) Malone and Tim (Denise) Malone; a sister-in-law, Kathy Malone; mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Carol James; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Malone; and a brother-in-law, Patrick James.
Private graveside services will be held in Riverlawn Columbarium. The Reverend Dallas Berry will officiate. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020