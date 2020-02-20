|
Patrick M. "Pat" Walsh
Clyde Township - Patrick Michael "Pat" Walsh, 64, of Clyde Township, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He was born January 3, 1956 in Garden City to the late William and Katherine Walsh. He married Susan Rodda on July 30, 1988 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church, Port Huron.
Pat earned his master's and Educational Specialist degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He taught special education at Washington Elementary and then was a 5th grade teacher at Morton Elementary until his retirement in 2016. He also taught at Woodland Developmental Center in the summers. Pat was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and golfing, and formerly served on the Clyde Township Recreation Board. He enjoyed working with children and helped with children and youth at his church, Hillside Wesleyan. A man of faith, Pat was quick to love and laugh with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; two children, Ashley Walsh and Kara Walsh; two grandchildren, Joshua and Harper; five siblings, Kathleen Walsh, William "Bill" (Marion) Walsh, Mary Routzahn, Nancy Walsh and John Walsh; his in-laws, Nancy Rodda, Becky Rodda, Lynn Schupmann, Edward (Tammy) Rodda and Michele (Jeff) Filary; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Hillside Wesleyan Church. The Rev. Bill Kinnan will officiate.
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020