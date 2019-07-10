Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
EAST HALL at the American Legion Post #449
299 Huron St.
Marysville, MI
Paul A. Johnson


1942 - 2019
West Palm Beach, FL - Paul A. Johnson, at the age of 76, went home, December 16th, 2018.

Born April 30, 1942 in Port Huron to the late Alexander and Frances Johnson.

Paul is survived by his wife of 15 years, Thelma; his children: Stephanie (Tim) Rowe, Dan (Mindy) Johnson, Amy (Hershey) Card, and Ryan Johnson;10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his sisters, Connie (Al) Lessie, Sally Reid, and brother Mark (Diane) Johnson; several nieces and nephews, grand/great-grand nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins.

There will be a gathering to honor his memory in the EAST HALL at the American Legion Post #449, 299 Huron St. in Marysville from 1pm-4pm on Thursday, July 18.
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019
