Paul B. Quirk
Fort Gratiot - Paul Brian Quirk, age 50, of Fort Gratiot, passed away very unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on October 14, 1968, the son of Timothy Quirk and Dianna Brown-Ellingson.
Paul married Erin Elizabeth McElhaney in Green Cove Springs, Florida on November 12, 1992.
Paul served his country in the United States Army from 1986 to 1992. He was employed as a supervisor with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He enjoyed photography, flying his drone, and created hundreds of watch faces for android smart watches. He played and enjoyed baseball. Paul and Erin enjoyed their times together on many different cruise ships. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Paul was a man of faith and served as a deacon at his home church in Florida. He was recently blessed with his first grandchild. Paul is loved by many and will be missed and remembered for eternity.
Paul is survived by Erin, his loving wife of 26 years, his children, Alexsander (Brianna) Quirk of Fort Bragg, NC, Timothy (Kylee) Quirk of Fort Gratiot, and Christian Quirk of Fort Gratiot; grandson, Damian Brian; mother, Dianna Brown-Ellingson; step-mother, Lynn Quirk; siblings Ron (Deanne) Quirk, Shawn Quirk, Jason (Jill) Mikulecky, Joel (Shawn) Mikulecky; father-in-law, Jerry (Angela) McElhaney; sisters-in-law, Jana (Sal) Cambria, Kelley Gardner, and Kitty (Westy) Feinman; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding Paul in death is his father, Timothy Quirk.
The family honors the memory of Paul and invites you to share memories on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4:00 pm with visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Reverand Max Amstutz will officiate.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019