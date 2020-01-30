Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul F. Kizer II

Marine City - Paul F. Kizer II, age 82, of Marine City, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born February 28, 1937 in St. Clair to the late Paul Sr. and Marie J. Kizer. On July 27, 1968. Paul married Marie E. Emig in Marine City. Paul proudly served with the United States Navy for 10 years. He was employed for 31 years with Chrysler Corp. at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant as a maintenance electrician. When not working Paul enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Kizer; daughter, Christine (Clifton) Lewis; son, Michael (Jill) Kizer; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William Kizer.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Marine City. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. Visiting hours are Saturday 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Monday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to service.

Memorials may be made to St. Martin's Lutheran Church or the . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
