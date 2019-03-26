|
Rev. Paul Frederick Peter Reyelts
- - The Rev. Paul Frederick Peter Reyelts, age 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 21, 2019. He was born at home on New Year's Day in Rock Rapids, IA in 1934. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ruth Reyelts; sons, Fred (Linda) Reyelts and Pete (Janet) Reyelts; daughter Janet (Matt) Trethewey; grandchildren, Drew, Tara, Griffin, Steven, Austin, Alyssa, and Hannah; sister, Lois (Larry) Trachte; sister-in-law Leona Reyelts; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Claus Reyelts; mother, Mildred Griesse Reyelts; brother, Lawrence Reyelts; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Dick Bahe. Paul was an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for over 45 years where he served congregations in Normal, IL, Angola, IN, St. Clair, MI, Morganton, GA, Greeneville, TN and Parrottsville, TN. He also served as a part time hospice chaplain in Georgia and served on the community mental health board in St. Clair County. As an undergraduate at Wartburg College, he played football and wrestled for the Knights. Later he organized and coached both youth and high school wrestling teams in St. Clair. A service was held Monday, March 25 at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home with Rev. David Blank officiating. The family expresses appreciation to caregivers from Managed Senior Care and Faith Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial contribution to Paul's alma mater, Wartburg Theological Seminary, in Dubuque, IA.
