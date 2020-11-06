Paul Grant Postill
Port Huron - Mr. Paul Grant Postill, age 73, of Port Huron, passed away on November 4, 2020, in his home after a short illness.
He was born on May 20, 1947, in Port Huron to the late Grant and Eleanor Postill.
Paul married Barbara L. Downs on June 7, 1985, in Yale.
He was a 39-year employee of DTE and 11 years with SPE Utility Contractors, his son David's company. Paul was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of Club Poseidon, North South Skirmish Association on the Seventh Tennessee team, Blue Water Sportsman Club, Methodist Men's Club and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Paul loved boating, scuba diving (60 years worth, including many years as an instructor) and skirmishing with Civil War period weapons. He also had a wonderful dry sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara, son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Rebekka) Postill, son, Daniel Downs, daughter, Emilie Downs, daughter-in-law, Laura Postill, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Ann (Jerry) Campbell, along with grandchildren, Makenna, Jaden, Ryan, Gavin and Gabriella and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Postill and sister, Barbara Jean Krafft.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
