1/1
Paul Grant Postill
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Grant Postill

Port Huron - Mr. Paul Grant Postill, age 73, of Port Huron, passed away on November 4, 2020, in his home after a short illness.

He was born on May 20, 1947, in Port Huron to the late Grant and Eleanor Postill.

Paul married Barbara L. Downs on June 7, 1985, in Yale.

He was a 39-year employee of DTE and 11 years with SPE Utility Contractors, his son David's company. Paul was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of Club Poseidon, North South Skirmish Association on the Seventh Tennessee team, Blue Water Sportsman Club, Methodist Men's Club and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Paul loved boating, scuba diving (60 years worth, including many years as an instructor) and skirmishing with Civil War period weapons. He also had a wonderful dry sense of humor.

Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara, son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Rebekka) Postill, son, Daniel Downs, daughter, Emilie Downs, daughter-in-law, Laura Postill, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Ann (Jerry) Campbell, along with grandchildren, Makenna, Jaden, Ryan, Gavin and Gabriella and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Postill and sister, Barbara Jean Krafft.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved