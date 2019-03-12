|
Paul J. Bonser
Ulysses, PA - Paul J. Bonser, 76, of Ulysses, PA, formerly of Marine City, MI, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 in UPMC Hamot, Erie, PA. Born May 29, 1942, in Port Huron, MI, he was the son of Angus and Anna B. Charron Bonser. On June 17, 1967, in Starville, MI, he married the former Barbara S. Easterly, who survives. A US Air Force Veteran, he served honorably from 1962 — 1964. A graduate of Marine City High School, Marine City, MI and Zion Ministerial Institute in Waverly, NY, he was employed as a truck driver by Riverside Spline and Gear Co., Marine City, MI for 24 years. He was then employed in maintenance by Zion Ministerial Institute for 10 years and drove school bus in the Northern Potter School District for 15 years. Paul was a member of the Zion Christian Assembly in Ulysses. Surviving besides his wife, Barbara, are: his mother of Coudersport; four children, Stephen Bonser of Roseville, MI, Sarah (George) LeMay of Concord, NH, Rebecca (Gerald) Russell of Ulysses, and Mark (Paula) Bonser of China, MI; eight grandchildren, Lichelle, Regina, Lyndsay, Brian, Chase, Andrew, Stephen, and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Maxine, and Lucas; a brother, Donald Bonser of Maryville, TN; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, David Bonser. Private burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Friends may call at Zion Christian Assembly on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM, with a Memorial Service following at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Paul G. Caram officiating. Due to allergies, the family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the church or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2019