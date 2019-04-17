Paul John Sesta



Fort Gratiot - Paul John Sesta, 88, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.



He was born September 20, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Angelo and Angela Sesta. He married Eleanor Ernst on February 11, 1955 in Detroit.



Mr. Sesta was an industrial steel salesman. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus. He and Eleanor enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending time with their family. Paul loved to swim and had a vast knowledge of cars.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor; five children, Michelle (Steve) Norton, Suzanne (Gary) Balakier, Paulette (Steven) Bagnall, Lisa (Eric) Beaulieu and Noelle (Todd) Myler; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Camille Clark.



Mr. Sesta will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary