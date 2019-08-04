|
Our precious son who has gone away With only memories shared today No special insight to God's Plan To heal my heart or understand You climbed your mountains steep & tall A life lived well you didn't fall To think of what you would have done Given time to thrive and run You told us once to shed no tears Should your life end short in years The things you've seen, the things you've done All the hearts of friends you've won Forever in our hearts Paul fly free & soar Our Eternal Love, Missed by so many family and friends. May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019