Paul Victor Coutelle
Port Huron - Paul Victor Coutelle, 68, of Port Huron, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1951 in Detroit. He married Jeanette Chunn on May 17, 1969 in Royal Oak.
Mr. Coutelle was a union carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, camping, being out in nature and was an avid Tigers fan. Paul loved the Lord and his family meant the world to him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeanette, he loved her so very much; his children who he adored, Rhonda (Don) Bailey, Kelly (Martin) Torres and Andrew (Tracy) Coutelle; 11 grandchildren, Adam, Allison, Amanda, Shelby, Madison, Chance, Emily, Anthony, Drew, Megan and Evan, each one was the light of his life; two great granddaughters, Lilyana, Aubrey and another baby girl on the way; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Deloris Dines, Sam Chunn, Christine Chunn and Alan Chunn; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020