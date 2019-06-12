|
Paulette Marie Kruger
Port Huron Twp. - Paulette Marie Kruger, 72, of Port Huron Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019.
She was born December 6, 1946 in Ishpeming to the late Fred and Laura Gauthier. She married Wade Kruger on February 6, 1965 in Ishpeming.
Mrs. Kruger was a self-taught computer expert. She enjoyed family genealogy, camping and spending time at her home with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wade; four children, Lisa (Russ) Regulinski, Dean (Tammy) Kruger, Darsci (Harry) Smith and Dana (A.J.) Margerm; nine grandchildren, Kurt Regulinski, Staci (Eric) Fitzpatrick, Kyle Kruger, Alexis (Jacob) Strunk, Charlie Simpson, Laura Simpson, Miranda Simpson, Ethan Margerm, and Aubree Margerm; a great granddaughter, Kamille Fitzpatrick; two siblings, Lucille DellAngelo and Ray Gauthier; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Beth Simpson; a sister, Agnes Goyen; and a brother, Gerald Gauthier.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 12, 2019