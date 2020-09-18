Paulette Worsham

Paulette WorshamPort Huron - 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Regency on the Lake.She was born in Port Huron, MI, on October 30, 1947, daughter of the late William and Bernice (Williams) Lathrum.Paulette had a green thumb and loved her house plants. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles.She is survived by her sons, Chris Harvey, Clay Harvey, and Kenny Harvey all of Port Huron; two sisters, Paula Harris and Linda Kimmel; many nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.She was preceded in death by her son, Curt Harvey; and her sister Carol Wilson.A visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Memorial services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.Memorials are suggested to McLaren Hospice.For information and guestbook,