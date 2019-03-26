|
|
Pauline LeTarte
Fort Gratiot - 90, of Fort Gratiot, died March 24, 2019, at McLaren Hospital, Port Huron.
She was born in Detroit, July 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Frank and Loretta (Dueweke) Remski.
Her marriage to Edward John LeTarte was January 27, 1951, in Detroit.Edward died September 2, 2012.
Pauline was a parishioner of St. Edward on the Lake, Lakeport. She was a life long Catholic, continuing her education of her faith right up until her death. She acquired her masters degree in 1964 at Marygrove College and was a 4th grade teacher for Memphis Public School for 23 years before her retirement in 1990. Pauline enjoyed reading and watching the Detroit Tigers.
Surviving are her beloved four adopted children, Lawrence R. (Lynda) LeTarte of Oklahoma City, Edward G. (Deborah) LeTarte of Port Huron, Geraldine M. Schultz of Fort Gratiot, and Pauline M. (Antonio) DelVillano of Macomb; ten grandchildren, Melissa (Chuck), Christina, Stephanie, Gabrielle (Ryan), James N. (Sarrah), Pauline (Johnnie), Amanda (Matthew), Sarah, Antoinette and Ron; eleven great-grandchildren; beloved "daughter", Liliana (Luis) Casali of Paraguay; siblings, Helen Cassidy, Beulah J. LeTarte, William, Frank (Helen), Richard (Julie) and David (Jill) Remski, as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Martha Kent, Jane DeCosmo, John Remski, and Mary Rose Carey.
The family honors the memory of Pauline and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Parish, Memphis, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Lee Acervo, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Columbus Twp.
Memorials are suggested to "St. Edwards on The Lake" or "The Father Solanus Guide". Pauline would love any masses offered in her honor.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019