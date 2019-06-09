|
Pauline Linert
Fort Gratiot - Pauline Linert, 95, of Fort Gratiot, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late, John and Minnie (Forbes) Turner in Yale, Michigan on April 10, 1924.
Pauline was married to Joseph D. Linert for 49 years. He preceded her in death. She then married Chuck Warner and they were married for 18 years before he preceded her in death.
Pauline first love was her family. She was a school bus driver for 30 years for the Port Huron Area School District. She played volleyball into her 70's and was an avid bowler into her 90's. Pauline loved to square dance. Pauline was a member of Ross Bible Church for over 30 years, where she would bake pies and rice pudding for the Potlucks and funeral luncheons.
She is survived by her son, Joseph (Marylou) Linert; son-in-law, Kenneth Eastman; grandchildren, Laura (Shawn) Thacker, Mark (Cassandra) Eastman, Sarah (Dave) Hilbrandt, Kimberley Linert, Karen (Gary) Stoldt and Joseph C. (Shawn) Linert; and thirty great-grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by a daughter Carolann Eastman and four brothers.
The family honors the memory of Pauline and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home North. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Ross Bible Church. Pastor Steve Scott will officiate. Interment will follow in Kinney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ross Bible Church.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019