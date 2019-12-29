|
Pauline Louise Zotter Steinborn
Port Huron - Pauline "Zott" Steinborn passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on February 8, 1925 to the late Austrian born Joseph and Stephanie (née Kern) Zotter. She was second born of her siblings, Stephanie, Joe and Virginia "Ducky". A first generation American, Pauline was very proud of her parents' journey through Ellis Island, as well as being an American. She wore an American flag on her lapel every day of her life.
From her early days at St. Stephen School, Pauline loved music, singing and dancing. Pauline graduated from St. Joseph Mercy College in Detroit with a bachelor's degree in Nursing. She was pleased with this auspicious achievement and practiced nursing almost daily with her children. One of her life desires was to marry a piano player, and that wish was granted when she fell in love and wed John "Jack" Steinborn in 1950. Bearing seven children in seven years, Pauline still found time for dance club, potlucks, bridge, tennis and volunteer work at Port Huron Hospital. Both her tennis and bridge foursomes were one of the longest standing teams to this day.
Raised Roman Catholic, Pauline was a founding member of St. Mary Parish. When the grade school opened in 1963, she was involved in choosing the school uniform, which they are still wearing today.
Pauline was an advocate for physical fitness long before it became conventional. She taught phys ed at St. Mary while her children were in attendance and was paramount in getting the Sanborn tennis courts built; perhaps growing tired of the drive to the Memorial courts on the South side of town.
It is impossible to sum up the expanse of Pauline's achievements in her time on earth. Suffice it to say she was kind, humble, generous, wise and a devoted loving wife and mother. All characteristics one wants to model, and this family has been blessed to have a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to emulate. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Steinborn; daughter, Mary Beth Steinborn; brother, Joe Zotter; sister, Stephanie Zotter Hoffman; nephew, Teddy Harvey; sisters-in-law, Marion Steinborn and Elizabeth Steinborn Bodley; and her idol, John Wayne.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Daniella), JoAnn (Chris Edick), Stacie Frabis, Paul (Lisa), John (Melissa) and Sally; grandchildren, Michael Frabis, Emma, Sophie and John Paul Steinborn; sister, Ducky (Ted) Harvey; and nieces and nephews.
Pauline was inexpressibly grateful for the steadfast love of friends and family members who buoyed her spirits throughout her long illness. Your generosity and kindness are humbling. We are eternally thankful for each of you and wish to acknowledge Sharon Wyziak, her hair stylist for over 40 years. Her caretakers, "angels" who gave her end of life care and enabled her to stay home, Denatta, Sharon, Shelly, Kathy, Michelle and Kayla. You kept all of us on our toes while mom stayed in charge. To all of you, thank you for being there. She has returned to God, as was her devout wish.
The family will receive friends, Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 with Rosary at 7PM at Karrer- Simpson Funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at St. Mary Parish in Port Huron. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Mark, Paul, and John Steinborn, Chris Edick, Michael Frabis and John Paul Steinborn.
Memorial tributes may be made to St. Mary Catholic School Tuition Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Lovingly submitted by the family.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019