Pauline M. Lomp
Kimball Township - Pauline M. Lomp, age 89, of Kimball Township, passed away on June 6, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1930, in Pontiac to the late John and Mary Spadafore.
Pauline married Richard T. Lomp, who preceded her in death October 13, 2018.
She is survived by her son, John Lomp of Kimball Township, daughter and son in law, Kathy (Tom) Green of Port Huron, son and daughter in law, David (Char) Lomp of Kimball and 2 grandchildren, Kyle and Abby, sister Jean Spadafore, brother and sister in law, Gerald (Sharon) Spadafore, sister, Barbara Radford, brother and sister in law, Joseph (Judy) Spadafore and several nieces and nephews.
Pauline is preceded in death by her brother Paul Spadafore.
Private family services will take place. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate, burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.
Jowett funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the donor's choice.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Kimball Township - Pauline M. Lomp, age 89, of Kimball Township, passed away on June 6, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1930, in Pontiac to the late John and Mary Spadafore.
Pauline married Richard T. Lomp, who preceded her in death October 13, 2018.
She is survived by her son, John Lomp of Kimball Township, daughter and son in law, Kathy (Tom) Green of Port Huron, son and daughter in law, David (Char) Lomp of Kimball and 2 grandchildren, Kyle and Abby, sister Jean Spadafore, brother and sister in law, Gerald (Sharon) Spadafore, sister, Barbara Radford, brother and sister in law, Joseph (Judy) Spadafore and several nieces and nephews.
Pauline is preceded in death by her brother Paul Spadafore.
Private family services will take place. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate, burial will be at Woodland Cemetery.
Jowett funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the donor's choice.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.