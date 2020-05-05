|
Pearl E. Ewart
St. Clair - Pearl E. Ewart, age 100, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020, in St. Clair, Michigan. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 1, 1920, to Price and Mary Chandler.
Her childhood was spent in Hima, Kentucky, and Highland Park, Michigan. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1938. Pearl attended Detroit Business University and later worked at Decca Records and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Pearl married Dr. Harry Granger Ewart on October 28, 1944, in Detroit. They lived in California during World War II and also the Korean Conflict but otherwise made their home in St. Clair, Michigan. They were married for nearly 48 years until he passed in 1992.
Pearl was a long-standing member of First Congregational Church, U.C.C. of St. Clair where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Winthrop Circle. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and oil painting. She was active in the Red Hat Society and participated in several bridge groups. She was an avid reader. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Brenner, Laurel (Paul) Lydy, and Robert Ewart; grandchildren, Scott (Heidi) Brenner, Dana (Gerred) Roehring, and Jeffrey (Christina) Brenner; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, James, Joshua, and Michael Brenner, and Isabelle and Adam Roehring; and several nieces and nephews.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Rear Admiral Dr. Harry Granger Ewart, son, William Barron Ewart, and brother, Dr. Charles Chandler.
A private family service has been planned for Saturday, May 9. Reverend Alana Kelley will be officiating. Arrangements are being made through Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, China Twp.
Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, U.C.C. of St. Clair or Blue Water Humane Society. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020