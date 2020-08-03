Peggy J. Volkman
Casco Twp. - Peggy J. Volkman, age 78, of Casco Twp., passed away July 24, 2020. She was born February 16, 1942 in Crossville, Tennessee to the late John and Myrtle Smith.
On April 21, 1963 Peggy married Donald H. Volkman. He preceded her in death in 2015. Peggy loved gardening which led to her love of canning and cooking. She also enjoyed taking trips to Tennessee, tending to her coy pond and shopping.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Dietlin, Don Volkman (Sandy Babisz) and Bill (Billielynn) Volkman; grandchildren, Andrea Nugent, Mark Recor, Melissa (Mike) Malcolm, Cory Hopp and Ashley and Brooke Volkman; great grandchildren, Zachary Clapp, Payton Recor and Wil Malcolm and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Recor.
For the safety of senior family members a Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are more relaxed.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com