Penny A. Kuecken
Marine City - Penny Ann Kuecken, 64, of Marine City entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Penny was born December 12, 1955 in Detroit to the late Lelia and Gene Yokom. She graduated from Marine City High School Class of 1974. Penny worked for Chemical Bank, Marine City as a teller for 18 years. Her spry and sometimes sassy remarks endured her to the bank customers and they all loved her. Earlier in her working career was a manager for 12 years at the Marine City McDonald's. She married James Kuecken on March 11, 2000 in St. Clair. Her family remembers her as a social butterfly, a people person and how she enjoyed her annual casino trips with her sisters. Penny was devoted to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, James; her beloved sons, Troy (Jennifer) Teller of Allendale and Matthew Teller of Flint; her step children, Misty (Jason) Bourg and James (Rebecca) Kuecken and her lifelong friend and "adoptive" daughter, Kimmi White; her adoring grandchildren, Abigail, Avery, Austin, Ciara, Jace, Logan, Brenden and Jordan; her nine siblings, Dan (Nancy) Yokom, Monica (Bob) Wawrzyniak, Kathy (Jr.) Wawrzyniak, Doug Yokom, David Yokom, Jim Yokom, Larry (Robin) Yokom, Gayle (Pat) Mann, and Roxanne Yokom and many nieces and nephews and her beloved puppy dog, Tinker Belle. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00am in the funeral home. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020