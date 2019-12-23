|
|
Peter R. Bowers II
Fort Gratiot - Peter Ronald Bowers II, 54, of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1965 in Port Huron to Margaret and the late Peter Bowers. He married Gretchen A. Handel on December 30, 1994 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Peter was a 1983 graduate of Port Huron High School and proud member of the Big Red Marching Machine. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 0341 Mortarman from 1985 to 1989. Peter was employed with Ford Motor Company and retired with just under 25 years of service. He was a huge U of M fan and enjoyed working around his home and yard.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen; twin children, Peter III and Margaret Bowers; mother, Margaret Ann Bowers; sister, Michelle (Vincent) Post; niece, Miranda; nephews, Tyler and Matthew; father-in-law, Walter Handel; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul W. Bowers; and mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Handel.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.
Burial will be in the Allied Veterans Cemetery, Port Huron with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps and St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019