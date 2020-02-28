|
|
Philip Edward Papes Jr.
Green Valley, Arizona - 79, a former Port Huron, Michigan resident of more than 50 years, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 13, 1940, son of the late Philip and Pauline (Babler) Papes.
Philip married his best friend Rita Chandler on July 29, 1961, in Waukegan, Illinois.
Phil is a graduate of Warren Township High School in Illinois and he also graduated as a warrior from Wayne State University with a Master's Degree in Finance. Phil worked as the Treasurer of Mueller Brass before acting as the executive director of Goodwill Industries of St. Clair County. He taught business and accounting classes at SC4 and Baker College in Port Huron. Phil and Rita recently moved from Port Huron to a dream spot in Arizona to enjoy their well-deserved retirement in the warmth while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Santa Rita Mountains from their home. He enjoyed playing poker, chess, and cribbage. Phil was a longtime member of the Port Huron Rotary and he served as the club secretary for over 25 years.
Surviving in addition to Rita his loving wife of 58 years are his two sons, Philip E. III (Diane) Papes and Michael R. Papes; three grandchildren, Sgt. Samuel Papes, Bailey Papes, and Charlotte Papes; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home in Port Huron, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Port Huron Rotary or Goodwill Industries of St. Clair County.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020