Philip G. Buckeridge
Port Huron - Philip George Buckeridge, 72, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
He was born February 2, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Leona and James Buckeridge Sr. He married Kathleen Kuschel on April 2, 1984 in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Philip worked for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of D.A.V. Chapter 12. Philip was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a Trustee and sang in the choir. He enjoyed traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen; a daughter, Stephanie (Kiet) Tu; two grandchildren, Conner and Megan Tu; a brother, David (Jackie) Buckeridge; a sister-in-law, Mary Buckeridge; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Webster (Marie) Bailey. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Buckeridge
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church. The Reverend Mark Madson will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veteran's Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Stained Glass Fund or D.A.V. Chapter 12. To send condolences, visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019