Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Phyllis C. Randolph


1935 - 2019
Phyllis C. Randolph Obituary
Phyllis C. Randolph

Fort Gratiot - Phyllis Charlotte Randolph, 84, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born February 9, 1935 in Harbor Beach to the late Jerry and Charlotte Vernon. She married Joseph R. Randolph on January 14, 1956 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1993.

Phyllis was employed with Citizens Federal Savings and the City of Marysville Police Department prior to her retirement. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed staying active, going to exercise class, dancing, and reading about history. Phyllis also enjoyed having a beer.

She is survived by two children, Cheryl (Frank) Ferres and Tamara (Tim) Glenn; five grandchildren, Erin (Kristopher) Sox, Ryan (Stacie) Ferres, Colin (Victoria) Ferres, Philip (Mary) Glenn, and Corey (Lydia) Glenn; 5 great grandchildren, Lily, Kamden, and Gehrig Sox, Margot Ferres, and Nora Glenn; brother, Rudolph (Sharon) Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Annette Sheppard and Victoria Dornfeld.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Mark Madson will officiate.

The family would prefer memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Mid City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
