Phyllis J. Bigger
St. Clair - Phyllis Joyce Bigger passed away at the age of 97 on May 28, 2019 in St. Clair, MI. Born on December 3, 1921, Joyce was the daughter of William and Daisy Graves. She was predeceased by brothers Maxwell, Donald and Richard and is survived by daughter Virginia Kay Bigger Mueller, son-in law Robert Mueller, grandchildren Kevin (Nancy), Molli McCarthy (Michael) and Cameron (Mandy), great-grandchildren Cameron Lee, Patrick, Kayla, Cory and Carson and four great-great-grandchildren Gabriella, Maria, Cora and Pascale.
Joyce married Clare Jay Bigger on August 17, 1940. They lived in Davison, Flint and Marysville throughout their married life. Joyce had a long banking career in Davison and Flint and traveled extensively with Clare around the world.
As her wishes dictated, there will be a private service and burial at the Croswell Cemetery, Croswell, Michigan.
Cremation arrangements by L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Times Herald on June 2, 2019