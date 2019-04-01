|
|
Rachael L. Stutzky
Port Huron - Rachael L. Stutzky, age 33, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, unexpectedly.
She was born on April 28, 1985, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Carl and Joy (Rogers) Ullmer.
Rachael married Phillip Stutzky on June 18, 2016, in Lynn Township, Michigan. She loved to ride Harley Davison motorcycles, crocheting blankets, and playing card and video games.
Surviving in addition to her husband Phillip Stutzky of three years; is her son, Tristan Colbert; parents, Carl (Sharon) Ullmer and Joy Ullmer; uncle, Gary (Sandy) Ullmer; and her "sister dog" Lexi.
Memorials are suggested to Rachael's family.
Arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home.
For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2019