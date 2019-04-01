Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Stutzky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael L. Stutzky


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachael L. Stutzky Obituary
Rachael L. Stutzky

Port Huron - Rachael L. Stutzky, age 33, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, unexpectedly.

She was born on April 28, 1985, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Carl and Joy (Rogers) Ullmer.

Rachael married Phillip Stutzky on June 18, 2016, in Lynn Township, Michigan. She loved to ride Harley Davison motorcycles, crocheting blankets, and playing card and video games.

Surviving in addition to her husband Phillip Stutzky of three years; is her son, Tristan Colbert; parents, Carl (Sharon) Ullmer and Joy Ullmer; uncle, Gary (Sandy) Ullmer; and her "sister dog" Lexi.

Memorials are suggested to Rachael's family.

Arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home.

For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.